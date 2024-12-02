WA canola seed growers are being urged to ensure any carryover is properly stored and tested well before sowing for the 2025 season begins. The Grain Industry Association of WA issued the warning this week, citing concerns over the amount of carryover the State’s growers were storing for use next year. GIWA Oilseeds Council chair Peter Bostock said while there was rarely an issue with carrying over canola seed from one season to the next, it must be stored well and a germination test must be carried out before sowing. “There are many growers who have carried over larger quantities of canola seed that was not sown in 2024 than they would’ve planned for,” Mr Bostock said. “Growers need to be on top of their seed quality heading into 2025, and we encourage any carryover seed to be tested well in advance of sowing to ensure germination is still adequate.” In July, GIWA estimated about 1.65 million hectares was sown with canola for the 2024 season, compared with about 1.84 million hectares at the same time last year. “Growers did go into this year feeling confident about canola, but weather hampered that, and the State saw more area dedicated to cereals,” Mr Bostock said. WA’s main grain handler CBH Group does not accept deliveries that have been treated with seed treatments before sowing. Mr Bostock said ensuring stored seed was kept at the highest quality was “paramount”, and offered the following tips: