As preparations for the 2024-25 harvest gather steam, CBH Group has put out its annual call for WA growers to submit data on how many hectares they have planted. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said it would help the grain handler prepare for the upcoming harvest and make long-term network decisions. “It’s important that growers tell us what they have planted so we can plan accordingly and to enable the network to operate as efficiently as possible,” he said. “It’s helpful for us if they start letting us know early.” As the season progresses, growers can adjust their hectares at any time using CBH’s Paddock Planner tool. It is the eighth year CBH has used Paddock Planner and the co-operative was noticing a “continued increase” in the tool’s take-up, Mr Daw said. “In previous years, grain deliveries at some sites were more than what had been submitted, which has the potential to result in storage shortfalls and impact services to growers at those sites,” Mr Daw said. “Paddock Planner improves our decision-making and continues to play a key role in achieving our Path to 2033 strategy target of exporting a peak 3 million tonnes per month by 2033.” He said the information also facilitated CBH’s long-term investment in storage. “For example, Paddock Planner information played an important role in identifying the need for and providing CBH the confidence to build 95,000 tonnes of additional permanent storage at Munglinup in the Esperance zone,” Mr Daw said. “This investment will cater for a growing crop size, broaden the site’s service offering for growers and enhance supply chain agility within the Esperance zone.” Newdegate grower Rochell Walker, started using Paddock Planner in 2019, said it was easy to operate. “You just enter the commodity, variety and start creating your paddocks. The preloaded data helps make the process even quicker,” she said. “Paddock Planner is a simple tool for us to help CBH plan for our deliveries for the season. It really helps to inform segregation decisions based on our real information.” Growers who submit data by July 31 will go into the draw to win a $1000 accommodation voucher and $500 towards a charity or club of their choice.