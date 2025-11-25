A major push is under way to open new export markets for Australian canola meal, as the nation’s crushing capacity ramps up and producers look for fresh opportunities across Asia and New Zealand. Grains Australia has unveiled plans for a project to uncover high-value markets for the protein-rich livestock feed, with a particular focus on Asia’s booming pig, poultry and dairy sectors, as well as New Zealand’s powerhouse dairy industry. Chief executive Richard Simonaitis said the ultimate goal was to lift returns for growers by increasing demand for the by-product, which is generated when canola is crushed for oil. “By enabling diversification and growth of meal exports, the project will support higher ‘canola crush’ margins, strengthen farm-gate returns and encourage expansion of the canola industry,” Mr Simonaitis said. “This project highlights the role that Grains Australia . . . plays in providing evidence-based market and consumer insights that inform decision-making and improve the capability of the Australian grains industry.” Australia produced about 640,000 tonnes of canola meal in 2024, but more than 90 per cent was used domestically. With new and upgraded crushing plants coming online — spurred by soaring global demand for canola oil — that figure is expected to climb sharply, creating pressure to secure offshore buyers. Earlier work by the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre and the Australian Oilseeds Federation had already revealed promising openings in the New Zealand dairy sector and South-East Asia’s fast-growing aquaculture industry. But Mr Simonaitis said the next step was to broaden the search, with growing interest in the use of canola oil in the sustainable aviation sector as demand for canola meal increased. “Domestic canola meal production is forecast to increase and will require new markets in both domestic and export feed industries,” he said. “However, further work is needed to assess and prioritise additional high-value opportunities in Asia in particular, especially in sectors including pigs, poultry and dairy.” The project will also focus on closing knowledge gaps around meal quality and performance, and producing clear, evidence-based information to support international market engagement. It will kick off at the start of next year and run for about 18 months. A working group including representatives from Grains Australia and the Australian Oilseeds Federation will oversee the effort, with a spokeswoman saying the national project would involve a national team including members from WA.