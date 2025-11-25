Western Australia looks set to become the next State to mandate pain relief for lambs undergoing mulesing, joining Victoria and Tasmania in a move welcomed by farmers and animal welfare bodies alike. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis told Parliament in October the State was drafting regulations under the Animal Welfare Act 2002 which would include the requirement for “anaesthetic and analgesic” to be used “in certain circumstances”. The move has been strongly supported by WAFarmers, whose livestock council has long advocated for mandatory pain relief and ongoing research into alternatives to surgical mulesing as a way to bolster animal welfare. Mulesing is a surgical procedure in which strips of skin around a lamb’s breech are removed to prevent flystrike, a painful and potentially fatal condition prevalent in Australia’s warm and humid conditions. WAFarmers livestock council president Geoff Pearson said the State Government’s decision largely formalised what most WA wool producers were already doing, with about 90 per cent of Merino lambs receiving pain relief during mulesing. “The reality is that the vast majority of WA woolgrowers have been using pain relief for many years,” he said. “The Government’s decision brings the law into line with best practice on farms, and with WAFarmers’ policy position. “The community quite rightly expects high standards of animal welfare, and WA sheep producers share those values.” WA’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development currently recommends a multimodal approach — combining a local anaesthetic with a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory — as best practice for reducing pain associated with the procedure. Speaking in Parliament in response to a question by Animal Justice Party MLC Amanda Dorn, Ms Jarvis said the changes to the Animal Welfare Act 2002 would be based on the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Sheep. The standards prohibit mulesing sheep younger than 24 hours or older than 12 months, and sheep mulesed between six and 12 months old require “appropriate” pain relief. The standards also concur the procedure should not be performed on sheep with debilitating disease or poor condition. Ms Jarvis said the State Government recognised the “significant impact” flystrike had on sheep, with the then-Department of Agriculture and Food WA in 2008 becoming the first national institute to cease mulesing on research and commercial flocks. “Since then, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has been actively involved in researching practical methods such as tail docking, chemical application, time of crutching and shearing, and genetics, as well as extension activities to help producers manage flystrike and non-mulesed sheep,” she said. “DPIRD continues to strongly recommend that a registered pain relief product be applied when mulesing.” Mr Pearson said it was important to recognise why mulesing and pain relief were important, describing flystrike as “one of the most distressing, painful and deadly conditions sheep can face”. “Producers see that first-hand. Nationally, flystrike is estimated to cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars each year and, more importantly, causes severe suffering and death if not controlled,” he said. Mr Pearson said WAFarmers’ position was straightforward: sheep welfare must come first, but that meant dealing honestly with flystrike risk, as well as with public expectations. “WA producers have already led the way on the uptake of pain relief,” he said. “The Government’s move to embed this in regulation is a logical next step and will help maintain social licence while the industry continues the hard, long-term work of breeding, management and innovation needed to tackle flystrike at its source.” The move comes after years of discussion about the need for a unified industry strategy on mulesing ramped up in September, when the Australian Council of Wool Exporters and Processors, the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia, and WoolProducers Australia issued a joint statement calling for “urgency”. Italian and European buyers choose nearly exclusively not to buy mulesed wool, with Italian Wool Textile Association president Claudio Lacchio also telling the industry in September it was a “deal-breaker” for buyers. Mulesing was developed in the late 1020s, as a way to reduce breech strike and improve lifetime welfare management. Studies co-funded by Australian Wool Innovation and others have shown using combinations of topical local anaesthetic products such as Tri-Solfen and systemic analgesics provides better and longer-lasting pain relief than a single product alone. RSPCA WA welcomed the move, but still stands for an end to mulesing with increased investment in flystrike prevention.