A 67-year-old woman has been flown to hospital with critical injuries after a four-wheel drive collided with a road train in East Beverley. Major crash investigators are examining the scene of the crash on Quairading-York Road about 7.55am on Tuesday. Police said the woman was travelling west in a Toyota HiLux when it collided with the road train, which was travelling in the opposite direction. St John WA said the woman was flown to Royal Perth Hospital in the RAC rescue helicopter, arriving about midday. Her condition is unknown. Police said a 28-year-old man behind the wheel of the road train was unharmed. Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to report the information online.