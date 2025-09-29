Australia’s biggest grains research organisation is turning to farmers to help drive future blue-sky research that could help “solve their biggest problems” as discussion about how grain growers’ levy contributions heats up. Grains Research Development Corporation plans to hold a free, full-day “grainstorming” event at Murdoch University on October 9 to “ask growers key questions” and help shape the next decade of “ground breaking grains research”. The event, called New Frontiers Grainstorming — Perth, has been flagged as a way to help inform GRDC’s investment in research, development and extension on behalf of Australian grain growers during the next decade. Promotional material for the event revealed the consultation would build on findings from GRDC’s current research, development and extension plan which was released in 2023 and spans until 2028. All Australian growers pay levies to GRDC of 0.9 per cent of the farm gate value of grain sold, with the Federal Government then matching grower contributions up to 0.5 per cent of the three-year rolling average of the gross value of production. The funds are used to invest in rural research, development and extension projects for the grains industry, with excess levies often kept as reserves to cover poorer production year. Grain Producers Australia has led discussion about how GRDC’s levy funding should be spent in recent weeks, after it was revealed GRDC would become Australia’s wealthiest agricultural research body in the 2025-26 financial year. Its forecast revenue for 2025-26 is about $1 billion, while GRDC has confirmed it has about $680m in reserves and about $500m committed as part of its RDE investment Plan for 2023-28. The full-day, free event will be held at Murdoch University’s Boola Katitjin Building from 8.15am to 3.30pm on October 9. It will also involve a tour of Murdoch University’s work on chickpea sped breeding and rhizobium research. To RSVP, contact Emily Jenke emily@democracyco.com.au