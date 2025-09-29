WA grain growers are being urged to take part in a landmark national consultation process that could shape how hundreds of millions of dollars in farmgate levies are managed and spent each year. Grain Producers Australia, headed by WA-based farmer and chair Barry Large, this week put the call out for farmers to complete an independently-managed online poll launched on September 29 and open until October 20. It comes as the conversation about whether the rate grain farmers pay in levies is “fit-for-purpose” has ramped up in recent months, with various farm advocacy groups — including GPA — calling for a rethink. Mr Large said GPA believed it was the first time farmers had been given a direct vote on levy rates since the system was introduced nearly 40 years ago. “This is your levy, and your chance to have a direct say in how the system works,” he said. “Levy rates haven’t changed since 2008, and yet the system has built up record reserves... with more record production and levy collections forecast this year. “We have a rare opportunity to take a proactive look at the system and make changes that benefit growers.” All grain producers in Australia pay compulsory levies on wheat, course grains, oilseeds and legumes, with the money used to fund critical national priorities including research and development, biosecurity and industry services. Mr Large said GPA initiated the review, which centred around a key question: are grain levy rates fit for purpose? It comes after GPA in June ramped up its calls for Australia’s biggest grains research organisation, the Grains Research Development Corporation, to bolster the nation’s biosecurity system by diverting 0.06 per cent of growers’ levies to Plant Health Australia. The Grains Research and Development Corporation will cement itself as Australia’s wealthiest agricultural research body in the 2025-26 financial year, with forecast revenue for 2025-26 of about $1 billion. It currently has about $680m in reserves. WA’s three main grower advocacy groups wrote to Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins in September, calling for a cut to grower levy paid to GRDC by up to 50 per cent to bring down its “excessive” reserves to no more than $250m. In the letter sent on September 16, WAFarmers, WA Grains Group and Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA also said they believed the levy should be regularly reviewed to be more “responsive to industry needs”. Mr Large said independent research and economic modelling commissioned by GPA showed the levy system could continue to maintain strong investment in research and development while also building capacity to strengthen biosecurity. Australian grain farmers are facing a number of biosecurity threats, with the detection of the industry’s number one plant pest — the Khapra beetle — in nappies imported into New South Wales this month sparking serious concern. “The recent detection of Khapra beetle in imported products at a major retailer was another reminder of why we must do more to protect our industry,” Mr Large said. “Making levy settings more responsive to today’s risks and opportunities will help safeguard farm productivity, the environment and the $26.5 billion grains industry. ““This process is about fairness and accountability. Growers fund these levies, so growers should shape how they are used.” The online poll, run by Australian Regional Insights, takes just three to five minutes to complete and allows growers to submit anonymous feedback. GPA is also rolling out a national awareness campaign, including online sessions, media outreach and rural advertising, to boost participation — particularly in regional areas. Additional consultation materials and online meeting details are available at www.grainproducers.com.au GRDC was contacted for comment.