Applying gravel mulch to challenging soils could significantly improve wheat yields, according to novel research carried out in parts of WA’s grainbelt. Wayne Parker, senior research scientist at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, will present the trial results at the Australian Agronomy Conference in Albany later this month. Mr Parker said crop production on alkaline-sodic-saline soils in WA often fluctuated between excellent productivity in years with above-average rainfall, and poor production when rainfall was below average. “Ameliorating these soils requires improving water infiltration, reducing soil evaporation, leaching excess salts and removing compacted layers,” he said. The project — co-funded by DPIRD and the Grains, Research and Development Corporation — investigated the impact on grain yield using novel soil amelioration systems at three sites in the shires of Mullewa (Devils Creek), Merredin (Moorine Rock) and Esperance (Grass Patch) in 2022 and 2023. These systems included gypsum, gravel mulch applied to the soil surface and deep tillage. Gravel mulch is a thin layer of gravel, mainly stones, spread across the surface of a heavy, alkaline-sodic soil. It acts as a cover, protecting the surface and reducing evaporation. “The gravel mulch treatment, applied at 2-4cm thick, increased the average yield by 0.53 tonnes per hectare across all sites and years, representing a mean yield increase of 54 per cent,” Mr Parker said. “With 2023 being a very dry season, the trials indicated that inert mineral mulch can provide yield stability during drier seasons.” Mr Parker said gravel mulch was not previously used in broadacre farming and was expensive at more than $2000 per hectare. “The profitability of the gravel mulch will depend on the longevity of the treatment, with farmer observations suggesting that improvements in crop yields can persist for 10 years,” he said. The study also found insignificant yield results for gypsum applications, either applied at a low in-furrow rate or at a high rate when broadcast on the surface. Mr Parker said the only site to respond to gypsum was sodic with low electrical conductivity in the topsoil. He said the impacts from deep tillage using a Paraplow to 35cm were also insignificant, highlighting the importance of managing chemical constraints in the soil before investing in deep ripping. The Albany conference runs from October 21 to 24, bringing together agronomy professionals, researchers and experts from across Australia. A pre-event masterclass will be held for new agronomists ahead of the event, as well as a full day of five field tours.