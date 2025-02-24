An Albany-based entomologist and an Esperance-raised research agronomist have received major awards at the State’s biggest grains conference this week. Svetlana Micic, an Albany-based entomologist with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, was awarded the prestigious Seed of Light Award at the Grains Research and Development Corporation’s Research Updates in Perth. The accolade recognises recognises the outstanding contribution, dedication and commitment of individuals to communicating research outcomes to people working in the grains industry. Kate Witham, a research agronomist with SLR Agriculture, was handed the Emerging Leader Award — which recognises the commitment of a professional with less than 10 years’ experience working in the grains industry. GRDC Western Panel chair Gary Lang said Ms Micic was an excellent communicator of broadacre pest management research outcomes and highly-respected by growers, agronomists and consultants. “Svetlana has been an exceptional communicator of GRDC-invested project work around insect pest monitoring and surveillance and integrated pest management”, Mr Lang said. “WA’s south coast presents a challenging environment for grain growers when it comes to insect pests. “In recent seasons alone, redlegged earth mite, conical snails, slugs and problematic emergent pests have all presented significant challenges in this region. “The fact WA growers have access to an insect specialist of Svetlana’s calibre in their region is an incredible asset and benefits the grains industry more broadly.” Ms Micic has worked at DPIRD since 2003 and has state-wide responsibility for leading and delivering broadacre pest management research and development. Her key project work includes management of redlegged earth mites resistant to synthetic pyrethroids, thresholds and control options for aphids of canola, better management of mollusc pests in broadacre cropping and extension of integrated control options for pests. Ms Micic said her overall goal was to increase productivity by researching “tricky insect pests and their naturally occurring predators”. “Working in entomology, especially in a role where I can have a real and lasting impact for Australian grain growers, has always been my key motivator,” Ms Micic said. “It would be amazing if we could make better use of our natural predators to keep our pests below threshold levels. “Natural predator pests are already there in our landscape, but they often don’t keep pace with our problematic pests. “If we can get these natural predators working before pest explosions, it would minimise the need for chemical control.” Ms Witham grew up in the Esperance region, spending time on family farms and with family members involved with grower groups and research organisations. She identified a passion for broadacre cropping during her university studies and completed summer work during university breaks with previous award recipient Jeremy Curry from DPIRD before joining SLR Agriculture. Ms Witham said she was “honoured” and owed a thank you to SLR Agriculture founded Michael Lamond and his team. “They have been ever encouraging and a wealth of knowledge since I graduated university,” she said. “I enjoy being at the face of emerging research and working with growers to improve their systems, as well as contributing to the improvement of broadacre sustainability and efficiency. “Ultimately, I hope to help growers have more options up their sleeves when growing crops in our often-difficult WA environment.” Mr Lang said Ms Witham’s achievements to date had exceeded expectations and that she had demonstrated tremendous personal development during the initial years of her career. “Kate’s ability to confidently interact with growers, clients and fellow researchers ensures that she builds solid relationships with all involved,” Mr Lang said. “Her most notable achievements are her involvement with the two-year GRDC invested scoping study for long coleoptile wheat, and more recently, as the WA lead for the GRDC national long coleoptile project led by CSIRO. “The planning, field trial quality, data collection, analysis, reporting, delivery of milestones and extension have all been first class.” The GRDC Grains Research Updates are held February 24 and 25, with the regional series starting in Cunderdin on March 11.