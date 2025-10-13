A surge in native budworm populations is causing concern for canola and pulse growers across the Wheatbelt. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development put out an urgent message to growers this month, urging them to protect their crops by windrowing or swathing to combat native budworm, also known as helicoverpa punctigera, to avoid costly damages. Budworm eat the seeds of canola and all pulse crops, including lupins, field peas, faba beans, lentils, and and chickpeas. Northampton, Dalwallinu, and Wongan Hills have been hotspots for the pest this year — while crops in Narrogin have also been targeted due to a southerly migration of budworms south from the Pilbara and Murchison. DPIRD research scientist Christiaan Valentine encouraged farmers to monitor crops and conduct regular sweeps for population numbers before treating accordingly. “If growers are seeing large numbers of moths caught in traps, they can expect to see small caterpillars in a few weeks and damaging caterpillars the week after, as warm spring conditions arrive,” he said. “The quickest and easiest method to sample most crops is to sweep with an insect net, taking two metre-long sweeping arcs in several parts of the crop.” “Crops are most at risk of flowering, when they turn from green to yellow, so it’s important to monitor them weekly or even daily — depending on severity.” Budworm can be effectively controlled through available treatments, with one well-timed spray often enough to control the pest. DPIRD warned growers to be mindful of approaching harvest and be aware of chemical withholding periods in order to reduce the risk of chemical residues. “Many traditional pyrethroids have a 21 day withholding period in canola but there are newer products that have a shorter withholding period of seven days or less,” Mr Valentine said. “Growers should also remember that windrowing or swathing is classified as harvest and this must be taken into account when determining withholding periods.”