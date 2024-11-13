Rail access to CBH Group’s Canna grain receival bin has been restored just in time for harvest after a loaded iron ore train derailed in July, causing major track damage. Freight rail network manager Arc Infrastructure confirmed last week it had completed the track repairs as growers in the Mid West gear up to harvest a bumper crop. “At the time of the derailment, Arc Infrastructure’s track teams worked to complete critical repairs, however two turnouts were damaged beyond repair,” an Arc spokeswoman said. “(They) had to be straight railed through to get the track reopened as early as possible, which closed off access to the Canna siding.” Restoring access to the siding had been a high priority for both Arc Infrastructure and CBH Group — Australia’s largest exporter of grain — with the latter providing the turnouts to speed up the repairs. Arc Infrastructure works delivery general manager Dan Ellis said both parties worked together to achieve the “positive result”. “We’re really pleased to have worked with CBH to speed up repairs to the turnouts and ensure the Canna siding could reopen in time for the grain harvest,” he said. “The priority was to restore access to the siding by the end of October and through collaboration we have been able to achieve that.” CBH’s Canna receival bin is an active site in the Shire of Morawa, with a total storage capacity of about 40,000t. Morawa had the highest production of wheat in the nation at 2.1 million tonnes in 2023-24, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Growers in the wider Mid West region are expected to harvest just short of 3 million tonnes of grain this season, according to the latest crop report from the Grains Industry Association of WA. If realised, the figure will represent almost double the total harvested in the Geraldton Port Zone during the 2023-24 harvest. According to CBH Group’s latest harvest report, growers delivered 392,100t of grain to receival bins in the Geraldton zone during the week to November 3, bringing the total for the season to 480,500t.