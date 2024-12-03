WA’s harvest has kicked into overdrive, with CBH Group recording two consecutive daily receival records as growers took advantage of a clear run after rain and bushfires caused delays across the grainbelt. The co-operative posted the biggest day of receivals in its 91-year history on Thursday, November 28, when the State’s growers delivered 623,500 tonnes of grain. But the record stood for just 24 hours, with a whopping 630,600t delivered the next day. It was the third daily receival record set during the 2024-25 harvest, after WA growers delivered 620,000t to CBH bins on November 18. As of Monday, total grain deliveries for the season stood at more than 12.3 million tonnes, including some 3.4Mt delivered from November 25 to December 2, according to CBH’s weekly harvest report. Growers in the Albany zone delivered 868,700t last week, followed by Kwinana North (767,200t), Kwinana South (732,500t), Esperance (559,300t) and Geraldton (501,600t). Daily site receival records were broken at Mingenew, Quairading, Corrigin, York, Wickepin and Beaumont. That was despite rain putting a stop to harvest in the Geraldton, Esperance and Kwinana North zones, while the Kwinana South zone rail service was impacted by a bushfire near Toodyay on November 28. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said the records were the result of the “teamwork and dedication” of growers, transporters and CBH staff. “It’s an incredible achievement given that a number of our sites are using falling numbers, which typically takes longer to assess grain quality compared to normal sampling methods,” Mr Daw said. “Growers are able to get their crops off quicker and quicker, and by investing in our network, it means we can handle surges in site traffic and peaks in receivals, allowing growers to get in and out, and back to harvesting.” Falling numbers testing — used to check the quality of sprouted or rain-affected grains — was introduced at receival sites in the north of the CBH network to preserve the quality of the harvest. It is used to manage stacks and grower loads, ensuring each load delivered can achieve the highest grade possible, while individual segregations remain within market specification. Mr Daw said unseasonal wet weather in the Geraldton and Kwinana North zones had prompted the deployment of testing equipment not usually required in those areas. “We are introducing delivery options for loads with low falling numbers to streamline receivals across the State, subject to stack quality,” he explained. “A lot goes into setting this up, and the testing can impact on cycle times, but it is critical for preserving the integrity of stacks, grower value and the outloading process. “This testing is to ensure we can manage and maintain quality, so customers can receive the quality grain Western Australia is known for, and growers can maximise the value they get for rain-affected grain.” WA growers are closing in on what is forecast to be the State’s third-biggest crop on record despite below-average rainfall. According to the latest Grain Industry Association of WA crop report, growers are on track to harvest more than 18.6Mt in 2024-25. Barley and wheat were the two main commodities being received in the Albany zone last week, with canola deliveries slowing down. Wheat was mainly being received in Kwinana North, with canola and barley deliveries “all but finished”, while both wheat and barley were still being received in “high volumes” in Kwinana South. Wheat, canola and barley accounted for most receivals in Esperance, with wheat the main commodity being delivered in the Geraldton zone. The 2022-23 grain harvest was the biggest in WA’s history, with a record 26Mt of grain smashing receival, shipping and rail records and pumping a whopping $10 billion into the State’s economy.