A farming leader has labelled the inquiry report into WA’s rushed and contentious firearms reforms “political grandstanding”. A 240-page inquiry report into the Cook Government’s Firearms Act 2024 was handed down on October 16, making 47 findings and 11 recommendations. More than 2600 public submissions — many from farmers, recreational shooters, and industry groups — were sent to the inquiry before four days of public hearings in September, expressing frustration with the Act. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said the report was a “pretty disappointing” result and questioned whether those who participated in the hearings wasted their time. “They (the inquiry) didn’t have time to consider them,” he said. “They just waited enough to say they might have considered some of them and delivered their report.” The reforms came into effect on March 31 after they were cemented into law in June last year — earning the title of the strictest and toughest firearms laws in the country. Mr Seabrook said a person would have to spend “many hours” with a highly qualified psychiatrist for a complete determination that a person was fit and proper to own a firearm. “A medical check is about whether you’ve got a broken toe or one leg — that in no way impinges upon whether you should own a firearm or not, it’s the mental side of it that they’re looking for,” he said. Mr Seabrook questioned whether a mental health assessment was sufficient enough to determine if a person was fit and proper to hold a firearm. “Someone with a serious mental issue is going to be very good at hiding it — that’s the nature of it,” he said. “And secondly, you are really trying to work out what someone might be thinking six months, 12 months, 18 months down the track. “They then might have something go wrong in their lives and change and then become an improper person owning a firearm. “If they could prove that the people that have used firearms in an inappropriate way could have been diagnosed as being inappropriate people to own a firearm before that event, then there’s some reason to do it.” Mr Seabrook slammed the murder of Jennifer Petelczyc and her 18-year-old daughter Gretl by Mark Bombara — a licensed firearm owner — in 2024 as a policing failure, not a legislative failure. “This (the reforms and inquiry) is just political grandstanding, that’s all it is,” he said. “They picked on a target that they thought was going to be fairly easy to hammer into the ground, and it hasn’t — it stood up and fought back.”