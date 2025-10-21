Australia’s biggest livestock conference will get the royal treatment when it comes to WA after organisers announced plans to shift the event from Optus Stadium to Crown Perth. In an email sent to stakeholders this week, LIVEXchange organisers said the change would mean the two-day conference and trade exhibition would be held in the same location as its planned gala dinner. It means every event connected to the conference would be held at Crown Perth, except for the welcome reception on the evening of November 26, which will be held at the nearby Burswood on Swan. About 400 stakeholders from across the cattle, sheep and goat supply chains are expected to be in Perth for LIVEXchange between November 26-27. The conference is a joint venture between the Australian Livestock Export Corporation and the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, with the WA Livestock Exporters’ Association this year’s host chapter. Keynote addresses will be delivered by former trade minister Andrew Robb and award-winning food scientist and science communicator Dr Anneline Padayachee. ALEC chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said LIVEXchange 2025 would offer a rare opportunity for the entire supply chain to come together, from farmers and shearers to exporters, transporters, ship crew and importers. He said the program highlighted the diversity of experience within the sector and the importance of learning from each other. “Even people who’ve been in and around live exports for years will learn something new,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “This is a celebration of everything the industry contributes — to local communities and to the people we help feed overseas.” The full preliminary program for LIVEXchange 2025 is now available. For more details, visit livexchange.com.au/program-2025.