WA’s bin-burster harvest is still at least two weeks away from starting with some crops still flowering and many still green, despite a burst of hot temperatures in the Mid West. In recent years, the first deliveries have rolled in between September 16-20 with farmers in the Geraldton Port Zone the first to start swathing canola and harvesting grain crops. The earliest delivery to CBH was on September 16, 2015. The most recent forecast by the Grain Industry Association of WA revealed rainfall and mild conditions in August and September had “pushed the grain yield potential” of crops well above earlier forecasts, but most farmers were still a few weeks from starting. This year’s harvest is set to be WA’s third-biggest crop on record at 23.68 million tonnes, worth between $8-10 billion — the largest crop since a record 26Mt was harvested in 2022, and up on last year’s 22Mt. Elders agronomist Belinda Eastough, who farms at Yuna, said harvest in the Geraldton Port Zone was lagging about two weeks behind last year in terms of crop maturity and timeliness — but that it would “depend on the weather going forward”. Ms Eastough said the area around Yuna was still “pretty green”, with some canola and wheat still flowering. “I think harvest is going to be delayed this year — that traditional window, like last year — I’m not convinced we’re going to be starting then,” she said. Ms Eastough said after six days in a row of 30C heat at Yuna last week, a lot of lupins had dropped their flowers and were beginning to mature. She predicted the north-eastern corner of the Geraldton Port Zone would begin harvesting first. “They’ve had less finishing rain up there . . . their September rain’s been at the 25mm mark whereas, I’m slightly west of Yuna, we’ve had 45mm in September,” Ms Eastough said. Mingenew farmer Gary Cosgrove said his crops were still looking green and he felt confident in his plan to begin harvesting in the last week of October, as usual. “The crops are extremely green . . . the whole area is green — it’s all the same,” he said. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond, an agronomist at York, said the total could climb if farmers managed to avoid significant damage from heat or frost during the next month. “Irrespective of what happens from now on there will certainly be more than 20 million tonnes of grain grown in WA again this year,” he said. “While the grain is not in the bin yet, we are quickly running out of things that could go wrong. “The next four weeks will determine the difference between an excellent year and a record year, with the outcome hinging on whether crops can avoid heat shock and maintain moisture to fill grain.” Barley looks set to be the best-performing crop across WA, with the 1.9 million hectares planted between Geraldton and Esperance slightly behind the 2019 record of 1.95Mt and expected to yield well. Mr Lamond said a soft spring had given canola crops a boost, with a long flowering period meaning some crops were expected to yield “very well”. But farmers were still feeling nervous about what impact a run of hot weather could do. “The lateness of much of the (canola) crops away from the southern regions is a risk if the heat turns up over the next few weeks,” he said. “Many paddocks are still in the final throws of flowering and mid grain fill, which is historically very late.” WA’s wheat harvest is expected to be above the five-year average, with a big planting of 4.5 million hectares and “excellent biomass” across the board, while oat plantings have also jumped year-on-year. Mr Lamond it would be a later-than-average harvest for most areas, while some parts of the Central Wheatbelt — north of Kondinin, around Merredin and Mukinbudin — that could be the first to start after a later start to the season and less rainfall. “Those areas that have received less rain and have had some hot conditions recently could start sooner than the north this year,” he said. “The rest of the State will be a couple of weeks later than usual . . . we could even see barley be the first crop to be harvested rather than canola this year.” The State’s pulse industry could be in for a boost with pulse crops expected to yield well, while lupin crops have also been yielding well. The GIWA forecast revealed it would be a good harvest for farmers across most regions, but the record-breaking potential crops in the Albany area had been tempered after heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Farmers in the Lakes District, near Newdegate, have also been plagued by a series of frost events but Mr Lamond said the full impact would not be known for several weeks. First harvest delivery dates (according to CBH Group) 2020: October 7 at CBH’s Moonyoonooka site (canola) 2021: September 22 at CBH’s Geraldton Port Terminal (canola) 2022: September 27 2022 at CBH’s Geraldton Grain Terminal (canola) 2023: September 27 at CBH’s Yuna receival site (lupins) 2024: October 8 at CBH’s Esperance Grain Terminal (canola)