CSBP is working closely with growers and researchers across the State as harvest for the company’s 2024 fertiliser field trials program kicks into action. CSBP has 43 trial sites, from north of Geraldton to east of Esperance, with harvest having begun on sites at Merredin, Darken, Hyden, Dandaragan and Mingenew. The Dandaragan trial on wheat has been researching ways to boost nitrogen use efficiency for growers. The trial results have shown Urea Sustain to perform well, with nitrogen fertiliser yields ranging from 4.5 tonnes per hectare to as high as 6.2t/ha. A Wyalkatchem trial, in its second year, has analysed the benefits of banding potassium using K-Till Extra, in comparison with top dressing muriate of potash. This year the site continued to be K-responsive, with wheat yield increases of up to 1.61t/ha. A trial at Yuna on an ameliorated paddock has delivered sizeable canola yields off residual N following a dry season last year. Soil tests conducted by CSBP in February showed significant carryover of N applied in 2023. CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said the tests so far exemplified the importance of the field research for WA’s agriculture industry. “Our trials program is central to providing growers with the best possible advice in relation to on-farm nutrition management, and aligns strongly with the 4Rs of nutrient stewardship; applying the right fertiliser, at the right rate, at the right time, and in the right place,” he said. “The data gathered throughout our wide range of trial sites helps our account managers and agronomists give detailed recommendations to growers, helping them optimise nutrient use efficiency, enhance yields, and improve the profitability of their farming operations. Mr Lamp thanked all the growers involved in the program. “As harvest continues we look forward to assessing the results of these trials, and sharing the strategies, successes and lessons learny with growers so they can continue to enhance the efficiency of their fertiliser use,” he said.