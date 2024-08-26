The Grains Research and Development Corporation and Facey Group will host five harvester set-up workshops across WA’s Wheatbelt in September aimed at helping growers maximise profitability. The free workshops — at Ongerup (September 10), Wagin (September 11), Yealering (September 12), Bencubbin (September 13), and Scaddan (September 16) — will bring together Australian and international harvest specialists to deliver insight into the latest in effective set-up. GRDC outgoing Western Panel chair Darrin Lee said they would provide practical, independent information to growers, giving them the confidence to make changes on-farm. “Growers are aware that fine-tuning harvest machinery set-up is a critical part of maximising on-farm profitability at the end of the growing season,” Mr Lee said. “GRDC’s harvester set-up workshops have been incredibly well attended in recent years, both due to the calibre of topics and presenters, and also signalling that growers are keen to make efficiency gains and see more money in the bank at harvest.” A 2022 GRDC National Grower Network project in WA found harvest losses in canola for growers who owned drop trays were $32.70/ha less than for those who did not. Of the total losses measured, up to half could be recovered with adjustments to harvester settings, machinery sensor calibrations, and equipment modifications. GRDC grower relations manager — west Jo Wheeler said measuring the grain thrown out of harvesters was one of the biggest things growers could do to maximise profits. “In addition to covering harvest losses, the workshops will provide a deep dive into the range of issues that comprise harvest operations: capacity and efficiency, weed seed control, and preventing harvester fires,” she said. Other topics covered will include understanding the impact of harvest loss and how to measure it; how to change your harvester to reduce losses; grain storage; chaff decks and chaff lining; and managing harvest operations, productivity and economics. Visit grdc.com.au or email innovation@faceygroup.org.au to register.