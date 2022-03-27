Wheatbelt farmers frustrated by the “inconsistent performance” of legumes are keeping a close eye on a new project hoped to bolster the State’s legume production by more than 20 per cent in the next four years.

Grower Group Alliance will help 13 of its member organisations to deliver the $1.6 million project, which aims to demonstrate best practice production of modern varieties of a range of legumes, including lentils, chickpeas, lupins and faba beans.

A total 25 trials will be be carried out, at Esperance, Albany, Wickepin, Merredin and Mingenew.

Lentils will be the focus at Esperance, while the Albany trials will be centred around faba bean disease control.

Several legume species will be planted at Wickepin, while chickpeas will be the focus of the Merredin trials.

The northernmost trials, at Mingenew, will centre around the response of lupins to phosphorus and potassium treatments will be studied at Mingenew.

Camera Icon SW WA Hub acting director Mark Holland. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

GGA project broker Mark Holland said — with fertiliser prices at record highs — WA’s grains industry had set its sight on increasing grain legume production by 24 per cent by 2026 to increase the amount of nitrogen in the soil.

He said growers were aware of the benefits of having grain legumes in their cropping rotation, but were frustrated by their inconsistent performance.

“As well as best practice production, this research will also explore the enhanced capabilities of modern grain legume varieties that have become available in recent years through advances in genetics, management and crop protection products,” he said.

“We will be measuring the impact of grain legumes to the rotation in terms of both crop yield and the benefit to following crops in nitrogen fixation and reduced inputs.

“We will be measuring the impact of grain legumes to the rotation in terms of both crop yield and the benefit to following crops in nitrogen fixation and reduced inputs.”

Grains Research Development Corporation has provided funding for the program.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research scientist Mark Seymour and Farmanco consultant Ben Curtis will provide technical advice and guidance throughout the project.

Mr Holland said the project would demonstrate the “important role” legumes could play in WA cropping rotations.

“With high prices for nitrogen fertilisers, it’s more important than ever we have functional legumes included in the rotation,” he said.

GRDC grower services manager Jo Wheeler said farmers had ranked the “inability and inconsistency” of growing profitable grain legumes as their second highest issue impacting their whole farm business profitability.

“This project will be designed to highlight the optimum agronomy required to maximise yields of grain legumes across a range of environments and soil types, and to determine which grain legumes have the best economic fit in each sub-region, under grower conditions and situations,” she said.

Ms Wheeler said the agronomic information used to create trial protocols would be drawn from other research projects under way in WA, including GRDC’s High Value Pulses project, Maintenance of Rhizobial Germplasm project, the Nitrogen Fixation project, the Dryland Legume Pastures Systems project.

It will also draw on a national project called Matching adapted pulse genotypes with soil and climate to maximise yield and profit, with manageable risk in Australian cropping systems.