Mammoth, a new slow spring maturity wheat variety boasting unique phenology and high yield potential, will be available to growers for the 2025 season. InterGrain senior wheat breeder David Tabah said the new wheat variety would provide a good option for very early sowing and break scenarios in medium-high rainfall regions, and “stood out” in InterGrain’s breeding programs. “Mammoth is a versatile wheat variety to have in the silo and use when there is an opportunity to sow early in an early break scenario,” Dr Tabah said. “Its ideal sowing window is from late March to mid April, with its maturity sitting slightly quicker than Illabo.” InterGrain has put Mammoth into a number of external partner trials over the past two seasons. This included the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s sowing time response trial series. In 2022 and 2023, Mammoth showed stable yield performances when sown into its ideal sowing window, which demonstrated its potential for autumn rainfall sowing opportunities. Mammoth also has an all-round disease resistant profile, which includes yellow spot and stripe rust resistance. The new variety is classified as APW in the Western and Southern zones. “Winter wheats have a vernalisation requirement, requiring cold temperatures to trigger flowering,” Dr Tabah said. “Mammoth does not have a vernalisation requirement, allowing it to continue to develop using day length as the main trigger for flowering. “This attribute allows Mammoth to respond to seasonal conditions and minimise frost risk. “We have seen Mammoth exhibit flexibility in its phenology and further testing is under way to gain a deeper understanding about how Mammoth responds to environmental conditions.” Growers can buy Mammoth from InterGrain Seedclub Members and resellers.