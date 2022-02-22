WA plant breeder InterGrain has joined forces with a global biotech seed company to branch out into gene editing wheat for the first time with the aim of bolstering yields by 15 per cent despite Australia’s variable climate.

Inari, a company that specialises in seed technology, and InterGrain announced the partnership on Tuesday to enhance the long-term viability of wheat grown in Australia.

Inari uses gene editing to change food production by making it more sustainable.

It uses gene editing tools to create seed that requires less water and fertiliser, with its technology spruiked for its ability to get varieties to market in less time.

InterGrain chief executive Tress Walmsley said the partnership would bring together InterGrain’s well-adapted Australian wheat genetics with Inari’s predictive design and multiplex gene editing capabilities.

“Inari’s team brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and InterGrain values the collaboration capability to bring our shared vision for a more sustainable future for agriculture to life,” she said.

“This is an exciting opportunity for both Australian growers and InterGrain, with the technology having the capacity to dramatically improve grower on-farm profitability through the delivery of significantly higher yielding varieties across a range of grain growing environments.

“The genetic advancements available within our future varieties will ensure Australian growers’ competitive market advantages are maintained.”

Inari says it uses data science and software engineering to create nature-positive outcomes, addressing the complex systems within plants that impact factors such as productivity and resource use efficiency.

Chief executive Ponsi Trisvavet said the collaboration was a “critical step” in Inari’s mission to “transform the crops most responsible for global food security”.

“Our SEEDesign platform has the ability to transform any crop in any geography,” he said.

“Expanding not only into wheat but also into a new continent presents an exciting opportunity to broaden the reach and impact of our cutting-edge technology.”

InterGrain and Inari are targeting a 10-15 per cent increase in wheat yield potential, as well as more efficient use of inputs.

Inari was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016 and is based in Massachusetts, with additional sites around the world.

The integration of this new breeding technology will meet Australian regulatory requirements.