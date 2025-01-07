Mukinbudin grower John O’Neil has thrown his hat in the ring as a candidate for CBH Group’s 2025 member director elections, joining the three other hopefuls seeking election or re-election for District 2. Mr O’Neil will join newcomers Russell Inman from Cadoux and Tracy Lefroy from Moora, along with incumbent Jeff Seaby from Mukinbudin, who are all in the running for title of grower director for District 2. Mr O’Neil, who has previously served a term as a CBH director from 2019 to 2023, nominated himself outside of the Candidate Assessment Panel process. The CAP is a three-person majority independent panel comprising the CBH board chair and two members external to CBH: Terry Agnew and Suzanne Ardagh. The process, which was introduced in 2001, is mandatory for sitting directors and voluntary for new candidates. It is designed to encourage “a high calibre of candidates” to nominate for election and to promote “merit-based voting”. Kulin farmer Barry West and Kojonup and Woodanilling farmer Helen Woodhams, both incumbents, have been re-elected unopposed in Districts 3 and 4 respectively. Grower members in District 2 will have until February 17 to vote either via paper ballot or online. The results of the election will be announced February 17 and formal appointments will take place at the CBH annual general meeting on February 21.