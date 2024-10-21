Up to 40 regional community groups, clubs and organisations across WA will benefit from grain handler CBH Group’s latest round of Grass Roots Community Grants. CBH has announced the recipients of its August round of grants, with Latham Golf and Bowling Club among those set to share in nearly $151,000. Club president Colin Bryant said their share of the money would go towards resurfacing and restructuring its bowls green. “The Latham Golf and Bowls Club is the last remaining community organisation in Latham, and we were struggling to secure the necessary funds for the project,” he said. “This project will ensure the continued use of the bowls green and benefit the wellbeing of the entire community, especially with our Ladies Bowls Team resuming pennants after many years of absence.” CBH spokeswoman Brianna Peake said the co-operative was proud to continue supporting “passionate and dedicated” regional volunteers. “The program was originally created to support the unique needs of WA growers’ local communities,” she said. “These events and small-scale infrastructure projects play a vital role in sustaining regional WA communities.” CBH has invested $3.1 million into regional community development over the past decade via the grants program. The latest round of funding will also support agricultural shows, youth clubs, and other small-scale infrastructure projects including shade structures and public art. The next round of funding opens on February 1.