The biggest agriculture machinery auction in WA history — tipped to be worth more than $35 million — will take place next month with more than 30 John Deere tractors among the 650 items to go under the hammer. The sale comes as the Saudi owners of the State’s largest farm aggregation seek to offload their vast inventory after selling the 78,000ha Merredin Farms Wheatbelt portfolio to a group of six local farmers, including WA grain king John Nicoletti. Up for grabs are 30 John Deere tractors, 15 headers, 40 air seeders and carts, and 18 sprayers, as well as prime movers, trailers, and a raft of other farming gear including sheep equipment. The online “dispersal auction” will be conducted by Queensland-based NASCO Auctioneers. “Merredin Farms has a significant portion of late-model farming assets that will be sold via public auction, presenting one of Australia’s largest premier agricultural equipment auctions,” the listing states. The auction — believed to be one of the biggest single-vendor broadacre machinery auctions in Australian history — will run from February 14 to 20 with inspection days held throughout. Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA chair Tim Boekeman said it was the biggest of its kind he had seen in his 35 years in the industry. “There’s so much gear up there; we’ve never seen equipment like that come on the market in one hit,” he told Countryman. “I’m not sure about Australia because there’s some big players over east that sometimes do these kinds of things, but it’s probably the biggest we’ve seen in WA for a dispersal sale.” While Mr Boekeman said he could not put a dollar figure on what the auction might be worth, other industry sources estimated it could be more than $35m. The listing does not include reserve prices, with one source saying it was rumoured owners Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company Australia “may not reserve any of it, and it’s all going to go”. Mr Boekeman expected it would “definitely attract plenty of buyers”, with significant interest from the Eastern States. But with seeding fast approaching, he said the timing was less than ideal. “A lot of these guys (grain growers) like to get their equipment now to the beginning of February, so it’s getting pretty close — some of them start seeding nearly mid-March these days,” he said. “The timing probably wouldn’t want to be any later — every day that it’s later than it is might cost them a little bit.” Mr Boekeman said the auction was a sign of the times with “everything going online these days”. “It used to be a tyre-kicking auction on the day, but now it’s all view it yourself and then it’s (sold) online. It’s definitely the new way of doing business,” he said. “I know Ritchie Bros. and a lot of the other big auction houses are doing it as well.” Merredin Farms Wheatbelt portfolio was sold to and split up between several farmers including former owner John Nicoletti, who sold the property to SALIC for $70m in 2019.