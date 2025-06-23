Mid West farmers are celebrating after “game changing” rains continue to fall, putting their worries at ease after a bone-dry start to the year. June has marked a significant turnaround for many farmers in the Mid West, with many struggling to crack the 20mm mark for the year between the start of January and end of April. Things started to turn around for Mid West farmers in May, with falls of between 15mm and 40mm recorded at farms between Binnu in the north and Three Springs in the south. But it was a series of cold fronts in June that have made all the difference, with falls of between 35mm and 162mm across the Mid West. Rainfall totals continue to soar at Tony Sudlow’s farm at Northampton, boosting his hopes of a better year than originally expected. Just 5.8mm had fallen at Northampton between the start of January and the end of April, but the annual total has climbed to 160mm after a series of cold fronts in June. But like others with skin in the game, Mr Sudlow knows anything can happen between now and harvest in September and October. Mr Sudlow, who runs Kapari Angus stud and 3500 commercial Merino breeders, said their farming property 30km north of town received 40 to 50mm of rain at the weekend. “It was fantastic, with paddock feed growing beautifully,” he said. High rainfall rollers for June include Allanooka (162mm), Northampton (121mm), Mingenew (119mm), Dudawa (96mm) and Erangy Springs (77mm). Allanooka, 54km south-east of Geraldton, has received the highest rainfall total of any farming area in the Mid West this year, with totals sitting at 202mm this week. Farmers at Binnu have been the hardest hit by the dry conditions, with the West Binnu rainfall station operated by the State Government showing just 47mm has fallen there this year. The latest Grain Industry Association of WA crop report revealed recent showers meant the State’s 3500-plus grain farmers had the potential to produce a 20Mt crop at harvest. The forecast is in line with ABARES estimate released on June 3, which also predicted a 20.8Mt harvest in WA — down 9 per cent on last year’s harvest but well up on the 10 year, 18Mt average. The monthly GIWA report, released on June 12, revealed “game changing” rains in the Geraldton area in had turned the State’s harvest potential around. Mid West farmers are traditionally the first to start harvest in WA, with the first grain delivery to a CBH site normally across its Geraldton Port Zone in mid-September.