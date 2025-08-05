WA farming stalwart Barry Large has been reappointed to lead national organisation Grain Producers Australia for another term, following the organisation’s annual general meeting in Melbourne. Mr Large, a grower from Miling in WA, will continue in the chair role alongside deputy chair Matthew Madden, with both leaders set to maintain continuity in GPA’s grower-focused advocacy and governance. Three grower directors — Andrew Weidemann (southern region), Duncan Young (western region), and Brendan Taylor (northern region) — were also reappointed unopposed, reflecting strong support from members across their respective regions. The rest of the GPA board includes southern region director Mark Schilling, and independent directors Mitch Hooke and Peter Bridgman. The only change to the board this year is the departure of independent director Cindy Cassidy, who informed the board she would not seek another term. Ms Cassidy was appointed in November last year, and her departure creates a current vacancy for an independent director position. Mr Large said GPA had performed strongly during the past year, citing key policy engagement and industry advocacy across issues such as the federal election, the APVMA review, and national biosecurity settings. In addition to the AGM, GPA held a policy council meeting while members were in Melbourne, coinciding with the Australian Grains Industry Conference, where many took the opportunity to engage further with industry stakeholders.