Australia’s biggest feedmill has opened in Perth, with the $50 million project doubling Milne Feeds’ processing capacity and boosting demand for local farmers’ grain at a time when harvest totals are soaring. The new facility, next to Milne Feeds’ existing Welshpool processing plant, started operating in mid-November, processing wheat, barley, oats, lupins, triticale, and canola meal, as well as cereal by-products and straw. Milne Agrigroup, owned by Graham Laitt and family, was founded in WA in 1910 and includes well-known agribusinesses Mt Barker Free Range Chicken, Plantagenet Pork, and Milne Feeds. Milne Agrigroup general manager Adam Laitt said the project had been decades in the making and would result in Milne buying “hundreds of thousands of tonnes” of grain from farmers across WA. The new mill works in tandem with the existing facility — a move Mr Laitt said was essential to meet soaring demand. “We have been talking about this for a long time, and it provides a lot of certainty for livestock farmers in WA, in any seasonal conditions,” he said. “This investment shows a lot of confidence in the industry. We have a challenge in WA in terms of value-adding . . . and this gives farmers another way to sell their product domestically.” The project received a $5 million boost in 2023 when it received a State Government grant through its Investment Attraction Fund, which is designed to encourage economic development and attract new investment in WA. Milne Feeds sales manager Paul Nenke said the project had attracted plenty of interest from farmers across the State. The company has 15 depots across Australia, with 14 between Broome and Albany in WA. It sells pellets direct from the mill, through its network of bulk depots in WA and through resellers, while also supplying interstate and export demand when required. The new facility is officially Australia’s biggest ruminant feedmill, leapfrogging Mort & Co’s 250,000tonnes per year facility at its Grassdale feedlot in in Southern Queensland. Milne Feeds’ cornerstone products are EasyOne and LambGro pellets for sheep and lambs, and the company also formulates feed for beef and dairy cattle and horses. The new mill will double Milne Feeds’ annual demand for inputs which already make it a significant value-adder of WA grain. Ingredients used include wheat, barley, oats, lupins, triticale, canola meal, and cereal byproducts and straw. The new mill incorporates digital manufacturing systems, precision production equipment, and real-time quality assurance. WA growers are harvesting what is expected to be a record crop of more than 26 million tonnes, with the State’s reliable grain supply and soft pricing sparking a wave of investment in the feed sector in recent years.