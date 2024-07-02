The latest oat research from across WA will be the focus of a new grains industry symposium in Narrogin this September. The inaugural OATSPO, presented by the State Government and the industry-led Processed Oat Partnership (POP), will bring together researchers, growers and other stakeholders. Attendees will be updated on developments in breeding, innovation and market access expansion within WA’s oats industry. They will also be able to take part in a walk-through of the Oat Tech trial and research site. “The WA processed oat industry is continuing to invest in new capacity, and is increasingly reliant on WA growers, with demand for oats exceeding 300,000 tonnes each year,” POP steering committee chairman Mark Narustrang said. “To support this growth, the POP has invested in a range of projects and OATSPO will enable further demonstration of current oat research and development along with a review of the latest varieties and benefits they provide,” he said. Mr Narustrang said OATSPO would also offer insight into innovations and market opportunities being developed in concert with the WA processed oat sector. WA is one of the world’s major oat producers and exporters, with Narrogin at the heart of the State’s oat growing area. Event co-ordinator Garren Knell said OATSPO aimed to upskill local growers in the adoption of recently released varieties. “Narrogin is a major oat-growing centre for WA as it is near both grain and hay processors, so it was the ideal location for OATSPO,” Mr Knell said. “Oats are popular across most of WA and there is a strong desire by growers to use the most innovative techniques available to them. “OATSPO is well-timed to provide intelligence to growers and industry, in preparation for season 2025.” OATSPO will be held on September 10. Attendance is free.