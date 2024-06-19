Optimising nitrogen use, snail monitoring and management and marshmallow work in winter wheat will be among the subjects at upcoming forums being held across WA’s grainbelt. An initiative of the Grains Research and Development Corporation, the National Grower Network hosts forums throughout the State to enable growers access to important findings and provide an opportunity for them to contribute ideas to inform new research. The forums open at Varley on June 24 and run through July and August. They will provide a link between on-the-ground issues and research investment, bringing together growers, advisers and industry professionals to contribute ideas and raise local issues directly with GRDC. “The NGN enables GRDC to be responsive to local issues and create a stronger and more direct connection with a broad base of growers, advisers and researchers,” GRDC grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said. “It’s a ground-up approach to information gathering, and an opportunity for growers and industry to have a say when it comes to their RD&E (research, development and extension) priorities.” Each of the 12 forums will feature guest speakers presenting the latest research outcomes from projects in the local area, ensuring growers are aware of “new insights, approaches, tools and technologies” they can adopt on-farm. After the Varley forum, others will be held in Cascade and Beaumont on June 25, followed by Beverley (July 18), Cunderdin (July 22), Ardath (July 23), Mukinbudin (July 23), Ballidu (July 29), Mullewa (July 30), Walkaway (July 30), Katanning (August 1) and Boxwood Hill (August 2). Register via the GRDC events page, email admin@ruraledge.org.au or phone 0401 090 286.