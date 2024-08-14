Australia’s non-genetically modified canola prices are forecast to rally towards the end of the year on the back of increased demand from Europe, with WA in a “good position” to capitalise. A wet season is taking its toll on the European Union canola crop, according to Rabobank’s August commodity outlook, with tariffs and anti-dumping decisions likely to push stocks to a tight position if imports do not increase year-on-year. EU suppliers traditionally include Australia, Canada and the Ukraine. But Ukraine is grappling with a dry season and a lower-than-average harvest forecast, while Canadian supply is dominated by GM canola, meaning Australian non-GM canola exports are well placed to meet EU demand. CBH Group chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith said the WA canola production outlook had been improving since June, following a late break to the season affecting plantings and germination. “If good seasonal conditions continue into September, WA is in a good position to export to several markets including Europe, Japan and the United Arab Emirates in 2024-25,” Mr Smith told Countryman. “However, Victoria and New South Wales are expecting an above-average canola crop, which will provide some export competition for WA.” For the upcoming season, he said export opportunities and values for non-GM canola appeared stronger than in GM markets. “Europe is a key market for non-GM Australian canola,” Mr Smith said. “Its canola harvest is almost complete, with the European crop expected to be about 2 million tonnes smaller than last season. “Ukraine, which is a key supplier of canola to Europe, has also experienced a lower production season this year. “This is supporting non-GM canola prices, while providing an opportunity for WA exports into Europe this upcoming harvest.” Mr Smith said Canada was the world’s largest exporter of canola, producing GM canola exclusively, with a predicted 7Mt to be exported in the 2024-25 season. He said Canada’s crop was about 400,000 tonnes larger than last year. “With Chinese demand for Canadian GM canola relatively low, there is strong competition between Australia and Canada to connect with buyers in destinations such as Japan, the UAE and Bangladesh,” Mr Smith said. “This has resulted in lower pricing for GM canola compared to non-GM canola. “Long-term, the scheduled investment in Canada’s domestic crushing capacity could affect its annual exportable surplus, with more of the Canadian crop likely to be processed domestically. “This dynamic could provide more market opportunities for Australian GM canola in markets that have traditionally imported from Canada.”