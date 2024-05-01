WA’s northern agricultural region is no stranger to variable rainfall years, but according to Binnu grain grower Josh Carson, the key is to maximise profit in a good year and, just as importantly, minimise losses in a bad one. While this sounds like an easy mindset, it requires a high level of organisation and the ability to react quickly. The Carson family have farmed their Binnu property, Falcarragh, since 1929. It produces a mix of canola, wheat and lupins, having become a 100 per cent cropping operation in 2004 when the decision was made to get out of livestock. This year, the Carsons have a winter seeding program planned for a total of 6600ha, consisting of 2000ha of canola, 3800ha of wheat, and 800ha of lupins. So far, only 30 per cent of the canola crop has been seeded. Mr Carson, the Northern Agri Group chairman, said he would wait for a strong rain front prediction before completing the planned area. A third-generation farmer, Mr Carson said there had not been an “average” year of rainfall since he returned home to manage the family farm 10 years ago. “Average rainfall for this area is becoming less of a true indicator; it used to be 340mm,” he said. “We have had high-rainfall years of 400mm as well as low-rainfall years of only 100mm.” With variable rainfall year-to-year a big factor, Mr Carson said the key was to be ready to make the most of opportunities as they arose. “Every area has its challenges,” he said. “In this region people have adapted to how they need to be in order to manage the risk of variable rainfall. “Heat is our biggest issue, but it can work in our favour if we have rainfall at the right time.” Mr Carson said he was still optimistic about the potential this year held, as it was too early to predict, with the average true break normally occurring around May 20. “If we have an average winter we can still grow a reasonable crop,” he said. He said no summer rainfall was not unheard of for this area, and while he would always welcome any amount of summer rain, a season’s success was dependent on winter rainfall. To maximise production and minimise losses, the Carsons have made many investments over the past decade. Minimising chemical use has been a long-time focus for the family, who invested in green on brown precision spraying for summer weeds eight years ago. This year the Carsons have invested in green on green precision spraying technology using a Goldacres Weeddetect – Bilberry, which they hope will help them with their main winter weed target: wild radish in wheat. “We are hoping this will reduce overall spraying green on green to 20 per cent of what we would use in a normal year,” Mr Carson said. He said the biggest “game changer” for the property had been soil amelioration using a rotary spader bought in 2018. Over a six-year time frame, the entire croppable area of the family farm has been deep ripped to 450mm. This has meant areas where previously root growth was only seen to a depth of 200mm are now reaching 500mm, and water efficiency has improved dramatically. “We haven’t put a figure on what the exact yield increase is but it has noticeably increased across the entire property,” Mr Carson said. Better management of fertiliser inputs has also been an area of improvement for the property. “Variable-rate fertiliser has been introduced. We are decreasing rates in our poorer-performing country and increasing in our better country,” Mr Carson said. “We soil-test all paddocks and make our decisions from there.” He said in years such as the past two, when fertiliser prices had been high, more strategic and calculated fertiliser application rates were essential to increase profitability.