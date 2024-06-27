Recent trials have shown transitioning to organic carbon compost offers farmers a financially viable alternative amid a volatile fertiliser market, according to WA carbon recycling business C-Wise. C-Wise chief executive Greg Watts said the results from the company’s multi-year trials had exceeded expectations, with post-harvest tests for organic carbon showing a 20 to 30 per cent increase over growers’ standard practice in composted treated plots. Mr Watts said the compost in trials delivered the required nutrients for a commercial cropping system. “The trials show our innovative carbon approach is not just viable but can match crop productivity and yields and at similar pricing to traditional farming,” he said. “These results demonstrate that by using the compost with less fertiliser than in regular cropping programs, crop yields and economic returns can be maintained.” Mr Watts hopes the trial data will convince Australian growers nutrient rich soil conditioners and composts are a reliable alternative to synthetic fertiliser. “The results are a resounding endorsement for using organic carbon on large-scale crop production,” he said. Narrogin grain grower Zac Rick has used the carbon-rich soil amendment on his farm and said he was convinced it was “a great fit” for canola. “I can’t believe the difference it’s made,” he said. “It’s allowing adequate nutrition levels to be maintained on high-yielding canola on difficult soil types. “We’re investigating if it’s a fit on cereals this year.” Mr Rick said because the soil amendment was already in an organic form, it removed the issue of nutrient leaching and allowed for the absorption of nutrition on poor soil types. Highbury farmer Ashley Wiese also took part in the trial and said it had delivered rewards. The findings come as farmers face an increasingly unpredictable global fertiliser market and are seeking cheaper and more reliable alternatives. Mr Watts said key benefits of recycled organic carbon included improving soil health, sustainable nutrient release, combating climate change, and promoting soil biodiversity. “Locally manufactured carbon compost presents a compelling solution to the challenges posed by the escalating fertiliser prices and supply chain fluctuations,” he said.