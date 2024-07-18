With crops establishing across WA’s growing regions now is the time to send plant samples off for analysis to determine nutrient levels and use this information to rectify any soil deficiencies. Once nutrient deficiencies are visible in plants, the crop is already under stress; however having a more accurate understanding of what the limiting soil deficiencies are will enable a more accurate fertiliser application. If discovered early enough, the majority of limiting macronutrients, including nitrogen (N), potassium (K), and sulfur (S), can be addressed in-season. Plant testing results can also help growers to gauge trace element levels in their paddocks. CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said plant test results indicating a marginal status of certain nutrients could restrict final yield to only 60 - 80 per cent of a grower’s targets. “Plant sampling enables growers to identify potential losses and mitigate them with timely nutrient application,” Mr Lamp said. He said sampling and analysis conducted by their CSBP Lab played an important part in helping CSBP to continue to deliver best advice for their growers. “It is a quick, simple and cost-effective measure to get a gauge of nutrient uptake and is essential for growers looking to optimise production,” Mr Lamp said. “Importantly, results from plant sampling can also be used by growers to make informed decisions about fertiliser applications in seasons to come.” The CSBP Soil and Plant Analysis Laboratory has already started processing NUlogic Plant Analysis samples for the 2024 season. Located in Bibra Lake, it is a globally recognised leader in soil and plant testing. Having serviced the Australian agricultural industry since 1971, the CSBP Soil and Plant Analysis Laboratory plays an important role in helping growers, consultants and researchers make informed land use and management decisions. NUlogic plant samples are collected on-farm and sent to the CSBP Lab for assessment with results provided to growers through their CSBP account managers. To guarantee accurate results growers are encouraged to ensure hands are clean or gloves are worn when collecting plants, noting any metallic fungicidal sprays used and avoid sampling physiologically stressed plants, damaged or dusty leaves. Using DecipherAg, CSBP account managers can map nutrient-deficient paddocks or prepare variable-rate application maps to help growers ensure they get the most out of their fertiliser investment. For more information on NUlogic services growers are encouraged to contact their local CSBP account manager.