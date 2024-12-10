Pulse growers in WA are being encouraged to implement good storage practices during this year’s harvest to maximise market potential. Grain Industry Association of WA pulse council deputy chair Alan Meldrum said storing pulses well paid off when taking advantage of high price points post-harvest. Mr Meldrum — Pulse Australia’s former development officer for WA — said production of WA’s pulse grains had been steadily increasing as growers looked to diversify their planting and marketing strategies. Pulses including lupins, lentils, chickpeas, field peas and faba beans are generally sold directly and untreated to the final customer. “The issue for most pulse growers is that buyers will demand pulse grain to match requirements throughout the year; principally this is linked to the availability of the importing country’s new domestic crop and with religious festivals,” Mr Meldrum said. “With the exception of lupins, which are accepted into the bulk handling network, this results in pulse grain being stored on farm for a relatively unknown period. “Customers are looking for good visual appeal of pulse grain, and this can be where many growers come unstuck. Maintaining the condition of the grain is vital before it’s sold.” The majority of pulse grain is exported via the container trade, and GIWA encouraged growers to connect with those buyers directly to explain their preferences. Sharing information between growers and buyers includes knowing the type of pulse a grower has and the quantities available, how soon a grower may need to sell and the price being sought, as well as how quickly grain can get to a buyer. Growers selling pulses can visit GIWA’s members webpage and follow the links to locate WA based pulse traders.