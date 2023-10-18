Australia’s winter crop production is expected to drop by almost a quarter this financial year, with WA tipped to record the biggest decline in grain and oilseed production.

Rabobank’s 2023/24 winter crop forecast, released this week, predicted a national total of 48.72 million tonnes — down 24 per cent on last season’s record 63.85 million tonne crop.

WA was forecast to yield 14.27Mt in total grain and oilseed production, a 36 per cent drop compared to last year.

Report co-author Edward McGeoch said the figure was influenced by several factors including a late autumn break that saw crops planted in cooler conditions, increasing frost susceptibility.

“This has been coupled with lack of rainfall during the growing season leading to poorer soil moisture levels once high temperatures returned in early spring,” he said.

Camera Icon Rabobank agriculture commodities associate analyst Edward McGeoch. Credit: Rabobank

Queensland was also expected to take a major hit due to dry weather conditions, with a forecast production total of 2.15Mt, down 35 per cent from last season.

Total tonnage for NSW was forecast to decline 27 per cent to 11.03Mt, while in South Australia, production totals were expected to fall to 9.3Mt.

The “more modest” national forecast comes after three consecutive years of strong harvests, and was just below the five-year average.

Mr McGeoch said prices were expected to provide farmers with “some silver lining” to lower production totals.

He said dry conditions in Australia were pushing local prices above those globally, to a “positive basis” for wheat and barley.

Canola prices were also higher on the back of global export demand.

Drier weather conditions had spread across many cropping regions nationwide, while the prevailing El Nino climate outlook was also playing a significant role in the tighter supply outlook.

“Production expectations are varied across regions with some farmers expecting to see elevated production due to positive growing conditions they have experienced,” Mr McGeoch said.

“Others will be facing tough decisions as to whether it will be worth harvesting their crop.”

All cereal and coarse grain production was expected to decrease this season, with wheat declining the furthest, down 26 per cent to 26.9Mt.

Barley was expected to record the slightest decline, down 18 per cent on last year to 11.91Mt, while canola production was forecast to fall 24 per cent to 5.77 million tonnes.

“This total, however, remains 20 per cent higher than the five-year average, while pulse production — though forecast to be down this season — also remains slightly higher than the five-year average, at 3.08Mt,” Mr McGeoch said.

The report said Australia’s export outlook for the year ahead would be significantly impacted by the fall in production potential for the current season.

But Australia was still “well-positioned” to support global wheat needs.

“Given the reduced production outlook, Australia’s exportable surplus from the current 2023/24 wheat crop (excluding 2022/23 carryover) is forecast to total 18.6Mt, with global export demand remaining strong despite Russia increasing its share of the wheat export market,” the report said.

“Barley and canola export surpluses from the 2023/24 harvest (excluding carryover from last season) are expected to total 5.9 million tonnes and 4.6 million tonnes respectively.”

Farmers were told to expect a better year ahead for farm input costs - with the exception of diesel – “due to a new balance of supply and demand, which is favouring supply”.