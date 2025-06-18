Rainfall totals are soaring and so are farmers’ hopes of a better year than originally expected. But those with skin in the game know anything can happen between now and harvest in September-October. In WA’s Lakes area — right on the edge of the Wheatbelt and the Great Southern — Newdegate farmer Gary Guelfi was feeling fortunate this week after a good start to the season. An early break of about 50mm in the second week of April put some moisture into the soil but also led to a false start for stock feed, meaning some pastures had germinated and then died. Despite this, Mr Guelfi said following rain in late May meant the season had panned out “OK”. “Our season started off very well, we had a very early break ... and our early crops went in very well in April,” he said. “Those in May went in marginally drier ... but we were fortunate to get an early break. “If that rain hadn’t fallen in April, things would be looking pretty ordinary.” Newdegate farmers have received hand-to-mouth rainfall since then, with about 25mm a “godsend” earlier this month. “Some of the early crops were starting to show drought signals and were running out of moisture fairly quickly,” Mr Guelfi said. “I would say most farmers in our area are feeling OK.” In the northern Wheatbelt, Carnamah farmer Scott Bowman is having a decent season but said crops were a little behind after a dry start to the season. He has put in wheat, barley, canola, lupins and hay across mixed and leased land this year, with seeding all but finished and some mouldboard ploughing under way. More than 80mm has fallen across his farm in recent weeks, giving crops a good start. “Everything is behind where we’d love it to be but it’s all coming up now,” he said. “We’ve had some decent rain in a strip.” Boyup Brook farmer Ben Creek is among those breathing a sigh of relief after it “bucketed” down earlier this month and he tipped more than 70mm out of the rain gauge. “We had really good rains at the end of March/early April but then there was a month or so there with no rain which had a lot of us feeling pretty nervous,” Mr Creek said. “Some people across the district lost a bit of pasture. Our canola was looking a bit blue but then the rains came … it was a real blessing.” WA grain farmers traditionally start harvest in September or October, with those in the Mid West normally first to start.