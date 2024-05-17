New herbicide tank-mix options against broadleaf weeds in cereals have impressed grain growers in WA’s southern agricultural region with their ability to reduce impact on following crops. North of Ravensthorpe, the Chambers family has opted for a new Group 2 herbicide partner for their broadleaf weed control applications in cereals, which has improved following legume pastures in their program. Kye and Mitchell Chambers, with their wives Portia and Sophie and parents Andy and Jenny, crop more than 9000ha to mainly wheat, barley and canola, as well as oats, faba beans and vetch. They also manage about 1000ha of pasture that includes biserrula and serradella to support a crossbred livestock enterprise. Areas can return to pasture after barley following wheat, and the family previously added clopyralid herbicide to their broadleaf weed control brews. However, the brews — which can include MCPA, bromoxynil and diflufenican herbicides — had affected their legume pastures. After switching to ADAMA Australia’s Priority post-emergent herbicide with the brews, they noticed an improvement in the pastures and control of target weeds. “With our pasture base, it’s good not to have the herbicide carryover with the legumes we have in our system,” Kye said. “Volunteer biserrula can come up as a carpet and where we previously used clopyralid in the wheat, we noticed it knocked the nodules in the third year, after barley. “The use of Priority in the wheat didn’t knock the nodules, so we stopped using clopyralid. We can also use Priority in the barley now before the following pasture.” He said the new tank-mix partner was also improving control of weeds, including marshmallow, capeweed, turnip, radish and volunteer vetch. Priority contains florasulam, an acetolactate synthase inhibitor in a suspension concentrate formulation. Once absorbed via weed foliage, it is translocated to the growing points via the xylem and phloem. It controls about 60 weeds with the added benefit of good crop safety for following crops, according to ADAMA. “On the radish, we were also previously using ester (herbicide), but we are now adding the Priority to MCPA, bromoxynil and diflufenican,” Kye said. “We might have done a straight ester or MCPA with diflufenican, and then also added clopyralid. It would make the marshmallow or vetch sick but it would not kill it. “The MCPA, bromoxynil and diflufenican brews would also control most weeds, but not quite enough, whereas Priority now provides good knockdown and residual control. “It’s improving our production and stopping the weeds for next year.” ADAMA Australia WA market development manager Bevan Addison said the registration of additional tank-mix partners for use with Priority and extra target weeds was broadening the herbicide’s weed control spectrum further. He said it was a flexible product that could be mixed with all common herbicides. “In WA, it has provided robust control of so many weeds, including difficult weeds like fleabane, and it doesn’t have the carryover concern of some alternatives,” Mr Addison said. “It also works really well on self-sown canola and legumes like lupins, field peas and faba beans.” With Priority now registered for use with herbicides such as Quadrant, Mr Addison said the combination would “control pretty much everything”.