Australia’s grains industry will be hit hardest if the Albanese Government’s controversial biosecurity levy passes the Senate, with growers nationwide set to be slugged $12.25 million a year according to new figures. Individual commodity calculations published by the Federal Agriculture Department last Thursday reveal the levy would raise $51.8m annually, of which grain growers would contribute 23.6 per cent. Livestock industries would pay a combined 30 per cent ($15.4m) of the annual total, with cattle producers accounting for $9.3m, sheep producers $3.04m and pig producers $1m. The horticulture sector would shell out about $7.6m, dairy farmers $3.1m and chicken farmers $1.8m. The data was quietly released before a Senate Inquiry into legislation to implement the levy was this week due to begin, but days after the deadline for public submissions to the inquiry closed. The timing sparked further outrage among industry leaders including Grain Producers Australia chair Barry Large — a farmer at Miling in WA’s Wheatbelt — who has renewed calls for the levy to be axed. “This is not about how much the levy rates are per tonne or per kilogram of farm produce — it’s all about the principle of this policy and real failures to get it right and win any support,” he said. “There’s a vast range of fundamental flaws in its design and the most glaring fact is virtually all producers don’t trust it.” The new figures were calculated based on the revised design for the levy, announced in February, which based rates on each industry’s proportionate share of the total gross value of production (GVP) for the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sector. The rate is determined by averaging GVP over the three financial years from 2019-20 to 2021-22. The initial model, announced in the Albanese Government’s Federal Budget last May, would have calculated the levy based on 10 per cent of existing agricultural levies paid by each industry. The changes did little to assuage the concerns of primary producers amid sector-wide opposition to the levy. In late January, the Albanese Government blindsided farmers after tabling a package of three bills to implement the levy in Parliament. Labor used its numbers to push the legislation through the Lower House after the Opposition voted against it, citing a raft of design failures. “These policy design failures are why all Lower House MPs, except Labor, stood up and did what’s right and voted against the bills that are trying to implement this new tax on farmers,” Mr Large said. The levy is part of Labor’s overhauled biosecurity funding model designed to lock in consistent funds to protect Australia’s $90 billion agriculture sector from pests and diseases. It would be charged to all producers in agriculture, fisheries and forestry, on top of the $500m primary producers already pay in annual levies. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has repeatedly defended the levy, saying biosecurity funding was a “shared responsibility” between the Government, risk creators and “those who receive benefits”.