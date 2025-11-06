CBH Group and Main Roads WA have issued an urgent reminder to growers, contractors and transport operators that illegal dumping of grain is a serious offence with potential biosecurity and environmental consequences. The warning comes after grain was found dumped in the Coomalbidgup parking bay — a rest area on South Coast Highway about 55km east of Esperance — on October 30. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said growers and contractors needed to remember their strict hygiene obligations and transport requirements at all times of the year. “While most people do the right thing . . . we received reports of grain being dumped in a car bay outside of Esperance,” he said. Main Roads confirmed CBH Group had cleaned up the grain as soon as possible. “Grain dumping is uncommon, however, when it occurs Main Roads contact the responsible party and ensure it is cleaned up immediately,” he said. “Grain dumping presents a biosecurity risk.” Anyone caught illegally dumping grain may face significant fines and penalties under the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation’s Environmental Protection Act. It carries a maximum penalty of $125,000 for corporations and $62,500 for individuals. According to CBH Group’s website, trucks overloaded with grain would have a breach recorded and be provided with a Mass Overload Breach letter at the weighbridge and drivers would then “correct the load off CBH premises” before delivery. “This means that grain must not be dumped on main roads or in parking bays,” the website said. “Incidences of dumping will be investigated, and Main Roads has the power to issue fines to the transport operator.” Alternatively, truck drivers and growers could opt to forfeit the excess grain to CBH and Main Roads’ Harvest Mass Management Scheme, which is sold at the end of harvest to raise funds for regional WA charities. The HMMS operates between the first day of October and finishes on the last day of February each year. It allows a vehicle to exceed a statutory mass requirement by up to 10 per cent, to a maximum of 10 tonnes on the gross mass.