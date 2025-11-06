Cattle producers keen to test their breeding parameters in WA’s premier feedlot competition are being urged to get their entries in, with nominations for the Gate 2 Plate Challenge closing on November 10. This year’s event will offer a total $18,000 prize pool across six categories, including a $5000 cash prize for the overall winner, to be announced at the Awards Presentation Dinner at Retravision Stadium, Albany on June 5. Now in its 12th year, the challenge has become a highlight on the State’s beef industry calendar, bringing together producers, agents and processors to benchmark performance, share insights and celebrate excellence in cattle production. Gate 2 Plate Challenge president Wayne Mitchell said this year’s competition would align perfectly with an excellent growing season and strong weaner prices across the State. “I encourage producers to get involved — not just for the competition, but for the opportunity to connect with fellow producers and learn more about how calves perform through the supply chain from feedlot to processing,” Mr Mitchell said. “During the 11 previous years of the Gate 2 Plate, the event has gone from strength to strength with the data presented back to the participants... this is very valuable information that validates their breeding direction.” Competitors enter a team of three or four owner-bred or non-owner-bred steers, which are placed into the Willyung Feedlot in Albany, owned by local producer Sandy Lyon, on the same day and fed the same ration for 85-90 days. Points are allocated across a range of fields to determine category winners, with data collected on individual cattle performance — including growth rate, carcase weight and eating quality professing information. Gate 2 Plate coordinator Narelle Lyon said if a producer entered four steers, their team score would be based on the best three. “This makes the challenge more competitive, having a fourth animal makes a huge difference,” she said. “The challenge is about producers selecting the right animals and every year we have had an excellent selection of entries.” Inductions will take place at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards in early January, with an Open Day scheduled for January 10 for participants to inspect entries. The cattle will then move to the feedlot, leading up to the Field Day and Schools Challenge on March 24 — a full-day event held at the Willyung Farms aimed at education and networking with industry. Each year, the Schools Challenge brings a large contingent of agricultural students that compete in a series of general knowledge categories to test their skills on various topics including cattle feeding and nutrition — cattle selection, handling, and vaccines. This involves point-scoring written and verbal tests to determine which school team is at the top of the class, with best performing schools awarded. and there are awards for participating schools Last year, a team of eight students from WA College of Agriculture — Denmark were overall winners. Ms Lyon said producers were encouraged to seek guidance from livestock agents on preparing their weaners for the event. Entry costs $500 per team, with producers receiving market value for their animals once processed at Harvey Beef under the Coles grid system. “Every participant also receives a detailed feedlot and processing data booklet — an invaluable tool for improving herd management,” Ms Lyon said. Last year’s overall winners, Agatha and Bert Veenendaal of Evensong Farm, Serpentine, took top honours with their Red Angus cross Blonde d’Aquitaine steers, scoring 221.5 points from a field representing 60 cattle properties across WA. For more information visit gate2platechallenge.com.au or contact Narelle Lyon at 0455 597 333. Gate 2 Plate Schedule November 10: Entries close January 10: Open Day at Mt Barker Regional Saleyards March 24: Field Day and School’s Challenge at Willyung Farms in Albany June 5: Awards presentation at Retravision Stadium Albany