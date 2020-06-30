Six nominate for CBH seat

Six Great Southern farmers have put their hand up to replace former CBH chairman Wally Newman on the board for District 4.

The by-election will elect one director to the CBH board for a term running to February 2022.

Mr Newman quit in April, weeks after being re-elected to a fresh three-year term. His resignation came after he was overlooked for the chairman’s position.

Nominations for his replacement closed on June 24.

The nominees are: Bill Bailey from Jerramungup, Shane Carruthers from Lake Grace, Scott Crosby from Nyabing, Phillip O’Meehan from Borden, Royce Taylor from Lake Grace and Helen Woodhams from Kojonup.

Ballot packs containing voting information were to be sent to eligible grower members in District 4 on Tuesday.

Votes must be submitted before 10am on August 7.

For more information, contact WA Electoral Commission returning officer Phil Richards on 9214 0443.

