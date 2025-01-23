An ongoing campaign to eradicate skeleton weed is ramping up, with surveillance efforts expanding into parts of WA’s Wheatbelt where the crop pest has yet to be recorded. The aim is to identify emerging infestation areas before they become established. The program has been “making headway” across the Wheatbelt according to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, which is spearheading and funding the campaign with help from local action groups. Farmers are being reminded to keep up paddock searches for the declared pest, which competes with crops and pastures for nitrogen and soil moisture. DPIRD operations manager Paul Manera said surveillance would cover more than 42,000 hectares this season, with drones playing an increasingly important role. “We have good systems for collecting quality images using drone technology and we are continuing to develop the image recognition program,” he said. “This allows us to quickly and easily analyse the drone images and identify potential skeleton weed plants for follow up on ground verification. “To date the summer searching program has been going well and much of the scheduled searching has been done.” Mr Manera said it was important landholders continued to monitor searched paddocks and treat any emerging plants, particularly in the event of summer rains. Skeleton weed has upright and usually leafless stems resembling the skeleton of a plant, and bright yellow daisy flowers during summer and autumn. The Skeleton Weed Program also includes herbicide trials, precision mapping and historical data analysis, as well as numerous research projects. Skeleton weed sightings should be reported by emailing padis@dpird.wa.gov.au, phoning 9368 3080, or via the MyPestGuide Reporter app.