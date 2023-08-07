The State Government has tipped $2.15 million into carbon farming projects on eight agricultural properties in the Central Wheatbelt, Mid West and Great Southern through the second stage of a $15 million, four-year program. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis travelled to Yathroo this month to announce the second stage of the Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program, announced by her predecessor Alannah MacTiernan ahead of the March 2021 State Election. The eight round two projects span more than 26,000 hectares collectively and are expected to remove a projected 423,103 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from the atmosphere during the next 10 years. A total $3.6 million was dished out through the first round of the program in January last year, with the State Government adamant the first 10 projects will remove 240,000 tonnes across 7000 hectares during the next 10 years. The second round set aside $2.15 million for six projects in the Wheatbelt, one in the South West and one in the Great Southern. Ms Jarvis said the cash boost would help farmers capture carbon and build soil health, while lifting business vitality. At Yathroo, Murray and Adele Grey plan to use their $166,901 co-investment to run a grazing soil carbon project, with the money allowing them to lease additional land and install water points to increase the stocking rates and grazing intensity of their cattle. They plan to sequester carbon at depth — where it will become more secure and stable — and increase soil organic matter by extending grazing rest periods on tagasaste and pastures. They also plan to be plant sub-tropical perennial plants, multi-species shelter belts and cover crops. Ms Jarvis labelled the Greys’ project “ground breaking”. “It will provide new insights into sequestering carbon at depths of at least 1.2 metres, as well as alternative grazing management strategies — paving the way for others to learn from their experiences,” she said. Other recipients are investing in soil amelioration using clay, compost and manure, mixed species legume fodder crops, revegetation, cell fencing and applications of synthetic calcium to encourage long term deep root development. These activities are expected generate co-benefits, including improved soil health, agricultural productivity, salinity mitigation, biodiversity and conservation, and Aboriginal economic and cultural opportunities. Some of the funding supplied to the round two recipients was in the form of the State Government’s carbon farming vouchers, which enable farmers to access professional advice to develop land management strategies for carbon sequestration. Ms Jarvis said the “pioneering program” would help farmers “respond to market” forces for sustainable food and fibre products. “I encourage all landholders to find out how carbon farming can benefit their businesses by attending an upcoming carbon farming workshop or webinar or apply for a voucher later this year, to reap the rewards of participating in the carbon marketplace,” she said. To find out more about the vouchers and the Carbon Farming Land Restoration Program, visit agric.wa.gov.au/CF-LRP. The State Government’s Low Carbon Futures team plans to hold a series of carbon farming workshops in regional WA throughout August, to drum up interest in the program and to help growers better understand carbon farming can benefit rural businesses. It comes after the WA Government originally planned to announce the second round of recipients in March last year. ?? The workshops — called Growing Carbon on Farm — will focus on a range of topics, including capturing and storing carbon on farm, offsetting emissions and registering for Australian Carbon Credit Units. Carbon farming refers to managing land or agricultural practices to maximise the amount of carbon stored – typically through restoring native vegetation – or minimising the greenhouse gases emitted from livestock. Such activities can be used to create Australian Carbon Credit Units and generate additional income for farmers. CARBON FARMING WORKSHOP DATES