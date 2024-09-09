Albany-based grower group Stirlings to Coast Farmers is gearing up to host its annual Spring Field Days this week, with events planned at South Stirling on Wednesday and Perillup/Frankland on Thursday. Organisers have promised a “robust and relevant” program, with both days set to kick off with a presentation from the Bureau of Meteorology. BOM will provide insights into weather patterns, models and regional forecasts. Guest speaker Louise O’Neil, a rural counsellor and founder of Farm Life Fitness, will present on the importance of mental and physical health. “Our Field Days provide a chance for farmers to get off-farm, network with peers, and gain practical knowledge from other local farmers and industry that they can apply on their own farms,” SCF chief executive Lizzie Von Perger said. “By conducting research trials and demonstrations under local conditions, we can provide data tailored to the south coastal growing regions.” On Wednesday, participants will visit a herbicide resistance trial site, as well as a winter wheat time of sowing trial and a barley disease management trial. “We also have Ben White from the Kondinin Group attending the South Stirlings day to outline options for grain storage,” Ms Von Perger said. “At Frankland we have SW Drought Hub presenters Lizzie Lowe and Ram Pundit explaining the ins and outs of natural capital and what it might mean for farmers.” The Thursday will also include a visit to a co-invested trial by the Grains Research and Development Corporation and WA Agricultural Research Collaboration, which is investigating novel ways to incorporate legumes into cropping systems. Both days will include presentations on the CBH International Sustainability and Carbon Certification program, and national and local land values from Rabobank. Register at scfarmers.org.au/events.