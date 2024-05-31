New research into wild species of chickpea involving two WA universities is providing insight into enhancing genetic diversity and improving the 17 million tonne-a-year crop. The findings could “dramatically accelerate” crop improvement in modern chickpea, according to the collaborative study between the University of WA, Murdoch University, and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics. Despite being a highly nutritious legume crop, chickpea has a narrow genetic base which limits breeders’ ability to improve traits such as disease resistance, flowering time, and stress tolerance. To broaden chickpea diversity, the research team identified nearly 25,000 gene families and successfully produced a “super-pangenome” based on the de novo genome assemblies of eight annual wild species, which have greater genetic diversity and variations. Professor Rajeev Varshney, director at Murdoch University’s Centre for Crop and Food Innovation, said the researchers then enriched the dispensable genome for genes related to key agronomic traits. “Structural variations between cultivated and wild genomes were used to construct a graph-based genome, revealing variations in genes affecting traits such as flowering time, vernalisation and disease resistance,” he said. “These variations will facilitate the transfer of valuable traits from wild Cicer (chickpea) species into elite chickpea varieties through marker-assisted selection or gene-editing.” Professor Varshney co-ordinated the study — the findings of which were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Genetics on May 23 — as part of his long-term collaboration with UWA. “The genomic resources and unique genes presented in distant relatives of modern-day chickpeas in this new study will greatly benefit chickpea breeding and the advancement of the research community in this area in Australia and globally,” he said. UWA Institute of Agriculture director Hackett Professor Kadambot Siddique the Nature Genetics paper was the culmination of high-level ongoing research collaboration. “Through these powerful partnerships, together we have unlocked new genetic insights that have the potential to significantly improve chickpea crop around the world,” Professor Siddique said. Chickpea is cultivated in arid and semi-arid regions — including India, Australia, Myanmar, Pakistan and Turkey — with an annual global production exceeding 17Mt.