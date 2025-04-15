Two very different scenarios are playing out for grain growers taking a “cautious” approach to seeding crops across WA, with bone-dry conditions at farms near Geraldton and waterlogging in the Great Southern. The Grain Industry Association of WA released its first crop report for the year this month, with the prediction that between 8.5 million and 9 million hectares of land will be put to grain crops in WA this year. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond, an agronomist at York, said last year’s difficult start to the cropping season was still “fresh on the minds” of many farmers, who now felt warm soil temperatures and a dry soil were “too much of a risk” right now. “The extremely hot and dry summer is running into the start of the season in northern grain-growing areas, with no significant rainfall since harvest, and completely dry soil profiles,” he said. “In the Albany South area, crops that are more sensitive to waterlogging will not end up yielding profitable returns.” Farmers in WA’s far south — around Mt Barker and Frankland — are seeding into sodden paddocks early into their programs, while those putting in crops in the Geraldton and northern Wheatbelt are facing very dry conditions. Mt Barker in the Great Southern and Mt Madden near Ravensthorpe have received the most rainfall out of all grain-growing areas this year, at 210mm and 201mm respectively. While more than 100m has fallen across much of the Great Southern and areas near Esperance this year, Wheatbelt rainfall ranges from as little as 12mm to 100m — getting lighter heading north. Farmers across the Geraldton Port Zone are struggling to crack 10-20mm, with just 8mm at Binnu, 3.8mm at Yuna North, 10mm at Erangy Springs, and 7mm at Mingenew. Mr Lamond said many farmers were seeding in the Albany Port Zone, with two significant out-of-season rainfall events building an “excellent soil moisture profile” and allowing pastures to recover — easing pressure on livestock systems. “The larger and more cropping-focused growers are well under way with sowing programs, while the more mixed cropping/livestock growers have been a bit slower to get going,” he said. “There is likely to be a slight increase in total cropped area driven by the continued exodus of sheep and with the early pasture feed now available, an extra crop paddock or two may go in as stocking rates can be increased on those paddocks planned for pasture.” Meanwhile, it was a “mixed bag” across the Central and Eastern Wheatbelt, with lighter and sporadic falls meaning some farmers — particularly those with big programs — are “cautiously dry sowing” or are waiting for more rainfall before cracking on. Mr Lamond pointed to Bruce Rock, where the western part of town had received “solid early rains” and the eastern side had not, while some farmers at Wongan Hills were considering re-seeding canola due to poor establishment. Farmers that have recorded decent rainfall in recent months are cracking on with their seeding programs with the confidence their emerging crops will get through a dry spell with available sub-soil moisture. But it is a different story for farmers in the north of the grainbelt, where moisture is up to 80cm below the surface. Mr Lamond said it was too early to put forward definitive splits on how much wheat, barley and canola — WA’s three main grain crops — would be planted this year. With an 8.81ha GIWA’s early estimates were for 4.1m hectares of wheat, 1.87m hectares of barley, 1.77 hectares of canola, and 365,000ha of oats, 522,000ha of lupins, and 88,000ha of pulses. “Canola areas will largely depend on rainfall received before Anzac Day, with growers wary of dry sowing after lessons from previous seasons,” he said.