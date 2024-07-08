WA’s biggest grain handler CBH Group has opened applications for harvest casuals, with people from all walks of life encouraged to help bring in this year’s crop. A major employer in the State’s grain-growing regions, CBH hires between 1500 and 2000 seasonal workers every year to help at its receival sites during harvest. Depending on weather conditions, the harvest season usually starts in October and ends in December. Harvest casual roles include receival point operators and samplers at country sites across WA’s grainbelt, ranging from as far north as Binnu, down to Albany in the South West and across to Beaumont, east of Esperance. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said harvest casuals were an integral part of the co-operative’s workforce. “While we are currently enjoying the wet weather and hoping for more across the State’s grainbelt, CBH’s harvest preparation is well and truly under way to ensure we are well prepared to store and receive WA growers’ crop,” Mr Daw said. “Regardless of the season, we always need extra hands on deck. “Whether you’re an experienced casual who has worked a previous season, a student who is looking for a summer job, a traveller looking for casual work while they travel the State, or perhaps a retiree looking to make some additional money, we have a range of roles suited to all different levels.” CBH offers free basic accommodation at its receival sites and provides paid training. The number of positions and starting dates depends on a range of factors including seasonal conditions and the expected crop size. Recruitment will continue untit the end of August or until all locations have enough employees to bring in this year’s grain harvest safely. For details, visit cbh.com.au/harvestcasuals.