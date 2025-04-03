WA grain farmers will head to China for the annual CBH Group study tour this year, marking the first time the annual expedition has travelled to the Asian superpower nation since 2016. For more than two decades, CBH Group’s marketing and trading division has offered WA farmers the chance to travel internationally to get a behind-the-scenes look into the co-operative’s key grain-buying customers. Nearly 40 farmers attended last year’s trip to Japan, with previous tours including visits to South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Middle East. CBH marketing and trading officer Paul Smith said the 10-day China trip — set to take place from September 5 to 14 — presented a “unique” opportunity for farmers to gain an insight into one of WA’s key grain export markets. “This tour offers a unique opportunity for WA growers to delve into China’s grain supply chain,” Mr Smith said. “A brewery tour, visits to mills, ports, and processing facilities are all on the itinerary along with the opportunity to engage directly with some of CBH’s key customers, and gain first hand insights into trade dynamics in one of the world’s key global markets.” The most recent was a trip to Japan last year, when more than 40 farmers travelled across the country to visit flour millers, processors, ports and other end-users with a focus on WA’s biggest noodle wheat market. Mr Smith said it had been special to see farmers from last year’s study tour connect with the leader of one of its key customers, Japanese co-operative Zen-Noh, at the recent CBH Group AGM. “We fortunate to have Zen-Noh’s vice president of feed and livestock production Mr Shin Inoue present at the member forum,” he said. “Attendees of last year’s tour met with Mr Inoue and his colleagues and enjoyed the opportunity to reconnect and reminisce at the sundowner. “It was great to see strong bonds formed between growers in last year’s tour to Japan and it was fantastic to see the majority of those growers reunite at the recent CBH member forum, AGM and sundowner event. “We hope to see these bonds and connections continue to form for this year’s trip and for future tours.” CBH Group launched its first grower study tour in 2011 as a way to connect farmers to end customers and showcase the many ways WA grain growers’ wheat, barley, canola and lupins are used. The trip had a three-year, COVID-19 induced hiatus after its 2019 trip to Russia before making a return with a trip to Japan and South Korea in 2023. To nominate for this year’s trip, grain growers can contact their business relationship manager. To learn more, visit cbh.com.au. Expressions of interest close on April 30.