WA’s best-known crop report author says he is becoming increasingly confident this year’s harvest could be one for the record books. The biggest crop planting area in WA’s grain-growing history and a dwindling sheep flock are to thank for the potential bumper harvest, which York agronomist Michael Lamond and other industry figureheads believe could smash the 26 million tonne record set in 2022. A big harvest in WA could also contribute to a record national crop, with official national estimates at 62Mt but industry speculation suggesting it could beat the 2022-23 record of 65.7Mt. Mr Lamond puts together the Grain Industry Association of WA’s crop report, which kicks off during seeding season with estimates of how much of each type of crop have been planted before moving to harvest estimates. The latest GIWA forecast, released in October, shows WA farmers could harvest more than 25.5Mt by February — with the the Kwinana Port Zone alone forecast to receive a total of 10.5Mt. But Mr Lamond said as harvest ramped up, he and others across the sector were becoming increasingly confident more than 26Mt of grain could be recorded. “It’s probably going better that we thought,” he said. “Growers do start their best paddocks first so you’ve got to temper that with what’s going on . . . I’m very confident now it’ll be a new record for sure. “I would be surprised if it doesn’t get to 26 (million tonnes) or more than that.” WA’s 2025-26 grain harvest kicked off on October 12, with a 55-tonne delivery of barley to CBH Group’s Chadwick site near Esperance. An additional 500,000ha of plantings — a bigger area planted than three years ago — has boosted WA’s predicted crop output, along with a growing movement of farmers turning away from sheep. WA, New South Wales and Queensland are leading the charge this harvest, pushing the national tonnage higher — while farmers in some parts of Victoria and South Australia are facing lower yields on the back of poor rainfall and damaging frosts. The latest national estimate from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences was released in September before farmers started harvesting and forecast the third-biggest Australian crop on record at 62Mt. It also contained a more conservative WA estimate than GIWA’s report, at 23.9Mt, up from 23Mt in 2024-25 But Mr Lamond said WA’s bumper harvest could help propel the national total past its 2021–22 record of 65.7Mt. “If WA does get a new record which is greater than 25Mt, and if it exceeds that which it possibly will, those extra tonnes . . . could mean we could possibly have a national record,” he said. It is set to be the fourth time in five years WA growers have harvested a crop larger than 20Mt — breaking through what many previously thought was an unachievable level of grain in 2021. WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said predictions of a bin-buster harvest ramped up about two months ago amid speculation it could reach as high as 27Mt. Also driving this year’s bumper harvest is a growing favour for barley over canola, which yields about twice as much grain. Barley is expected to be the star performer this year, and contributes more than 30 per cent of the total amount of grain in WA. Significant damage from frost and heat stress has also been avoided by most farmers, contributing to the State’s grain output.