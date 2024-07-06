Boosting wheat production by improving nitrogen use efficiency is the aim of a new five-year study by the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration. Murdoch University is leading the innovative genetic research with the University of Western Australia, Curtin University, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and plant-breeding company Australian Grain Technologies. Project leader Professor Rajeev Varshney said the goal was to empower growers to access high-performing cultivars that maximised yield and grain quality, while minimising environmental impact. “Enhancing nitrogen use efficiency is pivotal for maximising wheat yield, grain protein content and, ultimately, the profitability of wheat growers,” he explained. “While nitrogenous fertilisers play a crucial role in agriculture, wheat crops currently use less than 40 per cent of applied nitrogen, with only 33 per cent being recovered in the grain.” Professor Varshney, who is the director at Murdoch’s Centre for Crop and Food Innovation, said the study would expand researchers’ understanding of genetic regulation in wheat. It’s also hoped it will lead to the development of “practical solutions and tools” for breeders to develop improved wheat varieties. WAARC director Kelly Pearce said it was the fourth applied research project launched under WAARC’s broader Grains Transformation program in the past eight months. Each project focused on creating “impactful and enduring benefits” for growers, the grains industry and the environment, she said. “The Wheat Nitrogen Use Efficiency project is another example of the shared vision and commitment of WAARC members, investors, and industry partners, who are working together to drive innovation and transformational change for agricultural research and development in WA and beyond,” Dr Pearce said. The project will run through to March 2029 with investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation, Australian Grain Technologies and WAARC. GRDC managing director Nigel Hart said the research team would share its findings with the wider research community and grains industry. “Through the work of the WNUE project, growers will have access to improved wheat varieties with greater nitrogen use efficiency, resulting in higher yields and higher grain protein content with the same or less nitrogen inputs,” Mr Hart said. “The project is poised to deliver new knowledge, tools and pre-breeding material that together will enhance grain growers’ profitability and improve sustainability of wheat production in Australia.”