Thousands flocked to the home of Bart the Giant Ram for WA’s biggest sheep show, with the rodeo and a kids cooking demonstration proving to be crowd favourites. Temperatures on Saturday soared to 37C around 4pm, with most of the crowd seeking shade under trees or in exhibition spaces. Wagin Woolorama president Fiona Dawson said it was hard to gauge attendance at the show, with coordinators still waiting on final ticket sales for day two, but that “huge” crowds walked through the showground gates. “The show was fantastic. We were very happy with the numbers on Friday, with a 50 per cent increase from the year before,” she said. “We haven’t got the final figure yet for the Saturday but I think they were perhaps down a little bit on numbers — but I put that down to it being a warm day.” Ms Dawson said the temperature likely had an impact on Saturday’s crowd numbers, but was not enough to drive away rodeo-goers with about 2300 tickets sold online prior to gate sales. The rodeo and Kids in the Kitchen with Don Hancey proved a “huge success” with the crowd — Ms Dawson said entries into the food demonstration filled quickly and organisers were now mulling a two-day display for the competition and a bigger marquee. Author Liz Harfull sold out of her new cookbook, The New Blue Ribbon Cookbook, with a few extra copies needing to be sourced to satisfy demand. Katanning farmer and Roe MLA Peter Rundle said it was a “real honour” to be a patron of the show that highlights the continuity of WA’s sheep flock, particularly its Merino flock. “I want to give credit to Fiona Dawson and her team for the work that they’ve done to make this all happen,” he said. “It’s a massive job, and the Shire of Wagin as well do a great job with the grounds and their committees.” Ms Dawson said she was overall pleased with the turnout to the sheep show and heard “upbeat” conversations from the attendees and exhibitors around the grounds. “People have actually got faith in themselves . . . as far as agriculture goes, people are pretty resilient,” she said. “I think farmers, farming people, and people in country towns aren’t going anywhere — we’re here for the long haul.”